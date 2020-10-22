RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad best XI - RR vs SRH LIVE at 7:30 PM
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Player List, RR Dream11 Team Player List, SRH Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Rajasthan Royals...
Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves in and form a partnership. I know that if I am batting with Jos then he is going to be scoring, he...
Duel between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders went into super over, where the 'Orange Army' suffered defeat. Bowling Coach and legendary spin bowler Muttiah Muralitharan said that there is..