Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RR vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad best XI - RR vs SRH LIVE at 7:30 PM

DNA Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 RR vs SRH Dream11 Team Player List, RR Dream11 Team Player List, SRH Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Rajasthan Royals...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith

'Cannot rely on luck, have to win every game,' says RR Skipper Steve Smith 02:17

 Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves in and form a partnership. I know that if I am batting with Jos then he is going to be scoring, he...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Plan was to get two points,' says Steve Smith after 7-wicket triumph over CSK [Video]

'Plan was to get two points,' says Steve Smith after 7-wicket triumph over CSK

After seven-wicket triumph over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said that the main plan was to get the two points. With this win, Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published
IPL 2020: 'Bowlers doing the job, need to improve batting', says SRH's bowling coach [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Bowlers doing the job, need to improve batting', says SRH's bowling coach

Duel between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders went into super over, where the 'Orange Army' suffered defeat. Bowling Coach and legendary spin bowler Muttiah Muralitharan said that there is..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published
IPL 2020: 'Lockie was unbelievable,' KKR's Pat Cummins after defeating SRH [Video]

IPL 2020: 'Lockie was unbelievable,' KKR's Pat Cummins after defeating SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thrilling super over clash at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 18. While addressing the press conference, KKR's Pat..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for RR vs SRH IPL 2020

 RR vs SRH Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team Player List, RR Dream11...
DNA

IPL 2020 - Inconsistent SRH desperate for win against RR

 Rajasthan Royals (RR) takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial IPL 2020 clash in Dubai.
DNA

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings best XI - SRH vs CSK LIVE at 7:30 PM

 SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team...
DNA


Tweets about this