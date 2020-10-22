|
South Korea flu jab: Investigation into 13 deaths after vaccine
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Health officials stress there is no proven link between the flu vaccine and the fatalities.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
South Korea Country in East Asia
Son Heung-min: Why South Korean is so important to TottenhamA winner, scorer, creator and ambassador - the Son Heung-min effect at Tottenham.
BBC News
South Korea hosts Asia's largest international film festival
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:24Published
LG's rollable OLED TV gets a final price tag – but would you buy it? nullUPDATE: The official price tag for the LG rollable OLED has been revealed at ₩100,000,000 in South Korea, which converts to around $87,000 / £67,000 /..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this