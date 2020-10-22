South Korea flu jab: Investigation into 13 deaths after vaccine

Warning over dire consequences of Covid and flu ‘co-infection’ People should “not be complacent” over flu, experts have said as new researchhas shown dire consequences of co-infection of flu and Covid -19. Thoseinfected with both flu and Covid-19 have a..

Already one flu death this season



At least one state has already reported a flu death this season. This comes as doctors plead with the public to get vaccinated. It's recommended that you get it before the end of October. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:27 Published on September 16, 2020