Queues around the block as early voting kicks off in New York



Voters queued around the block at some polling stations in New York on Saturday (October 24th) as early voting started in the state. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published 1 day ago

New Yorkers line up as early voting kicks off



Long lines of voters were seen across New York on Saturday (October 24th) as early voting started in the state. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:33 Published 1 day ago