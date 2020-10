Virtual common ground: How the AFL grand final will (still) bring us together Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

For the first time in almost a decade, the grand final will be between two Victorian clubs – in Brisbane. And that's just one of many things to be grateful for in this year of uncertainty. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final



Alexander Zverev came from two sets down to beat Pablo Carreño Busta 3-6 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-3 at the US Open. Zverev is now in his first Grand Slam final. "I looked at the scoreboard after two sets." "I.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32 Published on September 12, 2020

Tweets about this