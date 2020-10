You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources MPs vote against move to support Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign



England football star Marcus Rashford’s bid to extend free school meals overthe holidays was dealt a blow after MPs voted against the measure. Labour’smotion, which called for the scheme to be.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 14 hours ago Emma Thompson teaming up with soccer star to help hungry school kids



Emma Thompson has teamed up with campaigning Manchester United football star Marcus Rashford to call on Britain's government to do more to stop less fortunate kids going hungry. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03 Published 6 days ago USDA Extends Free School Meals Program Through End of School Year



The waiver program extension makes sure kids eat no matter how they’re learning. Credit: My Recipes Duration: 00:47 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this