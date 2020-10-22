|
|
|
Banksy artwork sells for almost $10 million at auction
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Banksy’s playful take on a famous Impressionist painting has sold at auction for 7.6 million pounds ($9.8 million), the second-highest price ever pai
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Dinosaur skeleton fetches over $3 million
The near-complete skeleton of a carnivorous dinosaur which roamed the earth around 150 million years ago was sold at a Paris auction house on Tuesday for 3 million euros ($3.52 million).
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:06Published
|
Someone paid $32 million for a dinosaur skeleton
STAN, one of the largest and most complete T. rex skeletons ever found, was sold for $31.8 million, eclipsing its presale estimate of $6-8 million and setting a new world auction record for any..
Credit: GeoBeats Affiliate Duration: 01:28Published
|
'Stan' the T. Rex sells for $27.5 million
The British auction house Christie's sold the skeleton of Stan, one of the largest known Tyrannosaurus rexes for $27.5 million
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|