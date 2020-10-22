Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for CSK vs MI IPL 2020
After facing seven-wicket defeat in the match against Rajasthan Royals, qualifying for playoffs has become difficult for the Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, CSK posted a total of 125/5 in the allotted twenty overs. Ravindra Jadeja scored the maximum for CSK as he played an unbeaten knock of 35...
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that there is lesser chance for CSK to qualify for the playoffs. CSK is now languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table..
Rajasthan Royals Skipper Steve Smith praised Jos Buttler's batting and said that the main aim was to keep him on the strike. Smith said, "The wicket was a bit stoppy, so we were trying to get ourselves..