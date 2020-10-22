Working from home rebellion: commuters who don't want to returns to the office

Muheed RT @smh: Many Sydneysiders have had little choice but to settle in affordable suburbs, a long way from traditional employment hubs, and put… 1 hour ago Alex Merton-McCann As a parent, the ability to work from home in transformational so, it's understandable many don't want to return to… https://t.co/Q70r9clolq 2 hours ago Nick Parr Working from home rebellion: commuters who don't want to return to the office https://t.co/YmEMgr0LGI Time for a work from home revolution! 3 hours ago Rick Carmody RT @JohnQuiggin: A new form of protectionism I'm seeing a lot: Remote working needs to be reduced/stopped in order to support the CBD econo… 4 hours ago pangilinan-arenas RT @miriamgracego: Who would want return to 5-hour daily commute when they’ve proven that working from home has not affected (has even incr… 5 hours ago Expat Aussie In NJ Workers who don’t to return to the office #remotework #pandemic https://t.co/3ydCRNWLpz 6 hours ago Miss Go Who would want return to 5-hour daily commute when they’ve proven that working from home has not affected (has even… https://t.co/kCXhdf4nNG 6 hours ago The New City It appears the shift will be permanent, to some degree, undermining the trend towards densification. Working from… https://t.co/2wL11wJfxD 6 hours ago