Working from home rebellion: commuters who don't want to returns to the office

The Age Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Many Sydneysiders have had little choice but to settle in affordable suburbs, a long way from traditional employment hubs, and put up with a lengthy commute. Working from home during the pandemic has transformed that trade-off.
