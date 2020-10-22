Global  
 

Presidential debate: Trump history shows Kristen Welker has her work cut out for her

USATODAY.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Trump clearly does not think well of nor respect Black women. Moderator Kristen Welker of NBC News must be tough and in command from start to finish.
Video Credit: Wochit
Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate

Who Is Kristen Welker - Moderator Of Third Presidential Debate

 On Thursday, Joe Biden and Donald Trump will face off in the final debate. Kristen Welker, a veteran NBC News journalist, will moderate this debate. Welker will become the second Black woman to moderate a presidential debate solo. A Philadelphia native, Welker was an intern at "Today" in 1997 and...

