Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar to tie the knot in November? 'Bigg Boss 14 senior' has THIS to about media reports Thursday, 22 October 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

The news of Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar dating each other spread on social media after the actress posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram, going by which the netizens came to the conclusion that they share a close bond. 👓 View full article