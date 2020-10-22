Global  
 

Deana Lawson Wins Guggenheim’s Hugo Boss Prize

NYTimes.com Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Ms. Lawson, whose images combine regal poses with everyday scenes, is the first artist working in photography to win.
