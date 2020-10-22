Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bayern Munich launch their title defense in style

WorldNews Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Bayern Munich launch their title defense in styleAFP, PARIS Bayern Munich on Wednesday began their defense of the Champions League title in ominous fashion by crushing Atletico Madrid 4-0, while Liverpool and Manchester City also won, but Real Madrid suffered a shock defeat. Madrid, the record 13-time European champions, went down to a 3-2 home loss against Shakhtar Donetsk, showing how far Zinedine Zidane’s side are from the standards being set by Bayern. Two months after scoring the winner in the final against Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon, Kingsley Coman put Bayern ahead...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

FC Bayern Munich FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team

Bayern Munich 4-0 Atletico Madrid: Champions League holders off to excellent start

 Champions League holders Bayern Munich extend their record run to 12 straight wins in the competition as they thump Atletico Madrid.
BBC News

The Bayern record-breaker who could prompt an England-Germany tug of war

 Jamal Musiala is a rising star for Bayern Munich after swapping Chelsea for the European champions and his talent is catching the eyes of both England and..
BBC News
Simeone eyes ending Bayern's European dominance [Video]

Simeone eyes ending Bayern's European dominance

Diego Simeone backs his Atletico Madrid side to end Bayen Munich's winning streak in European competitions.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:12Published
Lampard sets Bayern benchmark for youthful Chelsea [Video]

Lampard sets Bayern benchmark for youthful Chelsea

Lampard aims for Bayern standard

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:42Published

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. Paris Saint-Germain F.C. French professional football club

Brighton likely to demand £50m for White - Thursday's gossip

 Brighton set fee for defender linked with Liverpool, PSG striker's hint, Deeney not ready to be back-up, plus more.
BBC News
Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph [Video]

Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on his Manchester United players afterbeating Paris St Germain with a performance that was even better than lastyear’s jaw-dropping Champions League triumph at the Parc des Princes. The RedDevils had been on course for a morale-boosting start to Group H rather than avictorious one after Anthony Martial’s second-half own goal cancelled outstand-in skipper Bruno Fernandes’ spot-kick. But 19 months on from securingtheir historic last-16 comeback triumph in the French capital, Marcus Rashfordstruck late to secure another stunning victory at PSG as United ran out 2-1winners in their Champions League opener.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

Champions League: Rashford hits winner as Manchester United beat PSG

 Paris: Marcus Rashford once again sank Paris Saint-Germain after netting the decisive goal in a 2-1 Champions League win in the French capital, while Barcelona..
WorldNews

Late Rashford goal earns Man Utd win at PSG

 Marcus Rashford scores a late winner again as Manchester United start their Champions League campaign with a fine win at Paris St-Germain.
BBC News

Agence France-Presse Agence France-Presse International news agency headquartered in Paris

An ed-tech specialist spoke out about remote testing software — and now he’s being sued

 Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Between August 23rd and 24th, Ian Linkletter, a learning technology specialist at the University of British..
The Verge

Twitter and White House deny claims that researcher hacked Trump’s account

 Photo by Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

A security researcher claims he hacked President Donald Trump’s Twitter account earlier this month,..
The Verge

Fortnite’s Halloween event includes a J Balvin concert

 Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

Fortnite’s annual Halloween event is back, and this year’s edition sounds like the most ambitious..
The Verge

The US government plans to file antitrust charges against Google today

 Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General William Bar has filed suit against Google for illegal monopolization of the search and..
The Verge

Real Madrid CF Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid

'Weeks and months disappearing' for injured Hazard - Laudrup

 Former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder Michael Laudrup says he is "sad for Eden Hazard" and his injury woes.
BBC News

El Clasico XI: Who is in your combined Barcelona and Real Madrid team of the decade?

 It's the first El Clasico of the season on Saturday, so who would make your combined XI of players from the last decade?
BBC News

Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk: Zinedine Zidane's side shocked at home

 Shakhtar Donetsk were without 13 players but still picked up a famous win in Madrid.
BBC News

Former Premier League star Robinho set to be jailed due to shocking conviction

 Former Manchester City star Robinho is set to face jail-time in his home country of Brazil due to a rape conviction according to the Minister of Women, Family..
WorldNews

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Real Madrid Suffer Shock Defeat To Shakhtar Donetsk

 Real Madrid Suffer Shock Defeat To Shakhtar Donetsk - originally posted on Sportslens.com Real Madrid’s recent misery continued as they suffered a shock 2-3..
WorldNews

Journalist apologises for comparing Barcelona's Fati to 'black street vendor'

 A Spanish journalist apologises after comparing Barcelona's Ansu Fati to a black street vendor in their Champions League win over Ferencvaros.
BBC News

Man City rallies for 3-1 win over Porto in Champions League

 MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Lacking its typical fluency going forward, Manchester City relied on moments of individual brilliance to get its Champions League campaign..
WorldNews

Champions League: Own goal hands Liverpool away win at Ajax

 AMSTERDAM: beat 1-0 away with a fortunate own goal in their group-stage opener on Wednesday, riding their luck at times but still showing their title..
WorldNews

Atlético Madrid Atlético Madrid Spanish professional sports club based in Madrid

Partey time for Arsenal, while Torreira and Guendouzi loaned out [Video]

Partey time for Arsenal, while Torreira and Guendouzi loaned out

Arsenal seal permanent signing of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, with Lucas Torreira going the opposite way and Matteo Guendouzi joining Hertha Berlin on respective loan deals.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:38Published
Suarez signs two-year contract with Atletico [Video]

Suarez signs two-year contract with Atletico

Luis Suarez completes his move to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:28Published

Liverpool F.C. Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England

Virgil van Dijk: Everton' sorry' for injury suffered by Liverpool defender

 Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti apologises for the injury suffered by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk during Saturday's Merseyside derby.
BBC News

Everton 'sorry' for Van Dijk injury, says Ancelotti

 Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti apologises for the injury suffered by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk during Saturday's Merseyside derby.
BBC News

Liverpool: 'Immense' Fabinho steps up with Virgil van Dijk injured

 With Virgil van Dijk absent all eyes were on Liverpool's defence and Fabinho made the difference against Ajax.
BBC News

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance [Video]

Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance

Pep Guardiola called Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Porto a "perfectperformance" after his side came from behind to open their Champions LeagueGroup C campaign with three points. City were made to work hard after LuisDiaz capitalised on a loose pass from Ruben Dias to put Porto ahead after 14minutes. But a Sergio Aguero penalty drew City level before the break, andgoals from Ilkay Gundogan and substitute Ferran Torres - the latter on hisChampions League debut - completed the turnaround.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Fernandinho: Man City midfielder out for 'a long time' says boss Pep Guardiola

 Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho will be out for "four to six weeks" after he was injured against Porto in the Champions League, says boss Pep Guardiola.
BBC News

Man City 3-1 Porto: Sergio Aguero reaches 40 goals but can he be considered a Champions League great?

 Another match, another goalscoring landmark for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero - but has he truly made his mark on the Champions League yet?
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Bayern sign Sarr and Choupo-Moting [Video]

Bayern sign Sarr and Choupo-Moting

VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCE OF BAYERN MUNICH INTRODUCING NEW PLAYERS: DEFENDER BOUNA SARR AND STRIKER ERIC MAXIM CHOUPA-MOTIN RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MUNICH, GERMANY (OCTOBER 12, 2020)

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:10Published
Douglas Costa returns to Bayern Munich [Video]

Douglas Costa returns to Bayern Munich

Brazilian winger Douglas Costa rejoins on loan from Juventus, while Bayern Munich also seal Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting signing

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:59Published
Bayern Munich arrive in Budapest for Super Cup [Video]

Bayern Munich arrive in Budapest for Super Cup

Bayern Munich touchdown in Budapest as they look to extend their unbeaten run to 32 matches and add another trophy to their collection by beating Sevilla in the Super Cup.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:29Published

Related news from verified sources

CL: Manchester City recover from slow start to see off Porto 3-1

 Manchester City's latest quest for Champions League glory got off to a winning start as Pep Guardiola's men came from behind to beat Porto 3-1 at the Etihad on...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph

Bayern Munich launch their title defense in style

Bayern Munich launch their title defense in style AFP, PARIS Bayern Munich on Wednesday began their defense of the Champions League title in ominous fashion by crushing Atletico Madrid 4-0, while Liverpool and...
WorldNews

Stunning Ilkay Gundogan free-kick sparks Man City comeback win vs Porto in Champions League as Raheem Sterling makes 250th appearance for club

 Ilkay Gundogan’s stunning free-kick sparked a 3-1 comeback win over Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday. Pep Guardiola’s side fell behind to an...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this