|
Bayern Munich launch their title defense in style
Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
AFP, PARIS Bayern Munich on Wednesday began their defense of the Champions League title in ominous fashion by crushing Atletico Madrid 4-0, while Liverpool and Manchester City also won, but Real Madrid suffered a shock defeat. Madrid, the record 13-time European champions, went down to a 3-2 home loss against Shakhtar Donetsk, showing how far Zinedine Zidane’s side are from the standards being set by Bayern. Two months after scoring the winner in the final against Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon, Kingsley Coman put Bayern ahead...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
FC Bayern Munich German multi-sport club, noted for its association football team
Bayern Munich 4-0 Atletico Madrid: Champions League holders off to excellent startChampions League holders Bayern Munich extend their record run to 12 straight wins in the competition as they thump Atletico Madrid.
BBC News
The Bayern record-breaker who could prompt an England-Germany tug of warJamal Musiala is a rising star for Bayern Munich after swapping Chelsea for the European champions and his talent is catching the eyes of both England and..
BBC News
Simeone eyes ending Bayern's European dominance
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:12Published
Lampard sets Bayern benchmark for youthful Chelsea
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:42Published
Paris Saint-Germain F.C. French professional football club
Brighton likely to demand £50m for White - Thursday's gossipBrighton set fee for defender linked with Liverpool, PSG striker's hint, Deeney not ready to be back-up, plus more.
BBC News
Solskjaer hails Manchester United performance in another PSG triumph
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published
Champions League: Rashford hits winner as Manchester United beat PSGParis: Marcus Rashford once again sank Paris Saint-Germain after netting the decisive goal in a 2-1 Champions League win in the French capital, while Barcelona..
WorldNews
Late Rashford goal earns Man Utd win at PSGMarcus Rashford scores a late winner again as Manchester United start their Champions League campaign with a fine win at Paris St-Germain.
BBC News
Agence France-Presse International news agency headquartered in Paris
An ed-tech specialist spoke out about remote testing software — and now he’s being suedPhoto by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Between August 23rd and 24th, Ian Linkletter, a learning technology specialist at the University of British..
The Verge
Twitter and White House deny claims that researcher hacked Trump’s accountPhoto by Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images
A security researcher claims he hacked President Donald Trump’s Twitter account earlier this month,..
The Verge
Fortnite’s Halloween event includes a J Balvin concertPhoto by ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images
Fortnite’s annual Halloween event is back, and this year’s edition sounds like the most ambitious..
The Verge
The US government plans to file antitrust charges against Google todayPhoto by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Attorney General William Bar has filed suit against Google for illegal monopolization of the search and..
The Verge
Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid
'Weeks and months disappearing' for injured Hazard - LaudrupFormer Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder Michael Laudrup says he is "sad for Eden Hazard" and his injury woes.
BBC News
El Clasico XI: Who is in your combined Barcelona and Real Madrid team of the decade?It's the first El Clasico of the season on Saturday, so who would make your combined XI of players from the last decade?
BBC News
Real Madrid 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk: Zinedine Zidane's side shocked at homeShakhtar Donetsk were without 13 players but still picked up a famous win in Madrid.
BBC News
Former Premier League star Robinho set to be jailed due to shocking convictionFormer Manchester City star Robinho is set to face jail-time in his home country of Brazil due to a rape conviction according to the Minister of Women, Family..
WorldNews
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Real Madrid Suffer Shock Defeat To Shakhtar DonetskReal Madrid Suffer Shock Defeat To Shakhtar Donetsk - originally posted on Sportslens.com Real Madrid’s recent misery continued as they suffered a shock 2-3..
WorldNews
Journalist apologises for comparing Barcelona's Fati to 'black street vendor'A Spanish journalist apologises after comparing Barcelona's Ansu Fati to a black street vendor in their Champions League win over Ferencvaros.
BBC News
Man City rallies for 3-1 win over Porto in Champions LeagueMANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Lacking its typical fluency going forward, Manchester City relied on moments of individual brilliance to get its Champions League campaign..
WorldNews
Champions League: Own goal hands Liverpool away win at AjaxAMSTERDAM: beat 1-0 away with a fortunate own goal in their group-stage opener on Wednesday, riding their luck at times but still showing their title..
WorldNews
Atlético Madrid Spanish professional sports club based in Madrid
Partey time for Arsenal, while Torreira and Guendouzi loaned out
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:38Published
Suarez signs two-year contract with Atletico
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:28Published
Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England
Virgil van Dijk: Everton' sorry' for injury suffered by Liverpool defenderEverton boss Carlo Ancelotti apologises for the injury suffered by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk during Saturday's Merseyside derby.
BBC News
Everton 'sorry' for Van Dijk injury, says AncelottiEverton boss Carlo Ancelotti apologises for the injury suffered by Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk during Saturday's Merseyside derby.
BBC News
Liverpool: 'Immense' Fabinho steps up with Virgil van Dijk injuredWith Virgil van Dijk absent all eyes were on Liverpool's defence and Fabinho made the difference against Ajax.
BBC News
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Fernandinho: Man City midfielder out for 'a long time' says boss Pep GuardiolaManchester City midfielder Fernandinho will be out for "four to six weeks" after he was injured against Porto in the Champions League, says boss Pep Guardiola.
BBC News
Man City 3-1 Porto: Sergio Aguero reaches 40 goals but can he be considered a Champions League great?Another match, another goalscoring landmark for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero - but has he truly made his mark on the Champions League yet?
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this