'I here to defend America's mayor': Sacha Baron Cohen's Borat pokes at Rudy Giuliani in video

USATODAY.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
After Rudy Giuliani has caught immense heat for a compromising prank in 'Borat 2,' Sacha Baron Cohen's character is now 'defending' Trump's lawyer.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: 'Borat' is back! Film debuts Friday

'Borat' is back! Film debuts Friday 01:43

 Actor Sascha Baron Cohen is set to don his bushy mustache to reprise the role of "Borat" for a second time. The film debuts on Amazon Prime on October 23rd, and will tackle themes such as the coronavirus pandemic and America's divisive politics.

What to stream this weekend: 'Borat 2,' Bill Murray's 'On the Rocks,' 'Rebecca' and 'The Witches'

 New films are opting for streaming amid the pandemic. Out this weekend: Sacha Baron Cohen returns in 'Borat 2,' Bill Murray stars in 'On the Rocks.'
USATODAY.com

Giuliani denies he did anything wrong in the new ‘Borat’ movie.

 President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, denied he did anything wrong after he was caught up in Sacha Baron Cohen’s new “Borat” satire.
NYTimes.com

Rudy Giuliani Denies He Did Anything Wrong in New ‘Borat’ Movie

 President Trump’s personal lawyer has become caught up in Sacha Baron Cohen’s new “Borat” satire after he was shown with an actress in an edited scene.
NYTimes.com

Stephen Colbert Doesn’t Buy Rudy Giuliani’s Borat Explanation

 Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers were more than ready to joke about Rudy Giuliani on Wednesday night, after President Donald Trump’s personal attorney was..
WorldNews

The Countdown: Parkland compassion, Rudy Giuliani and LeBron's plea

 An old Joe Biden hug is making people cry and the love for Donald Trump at his rallies is real.
BBC News

Trump and Biden on how they will lead the country through next stage of COVID-19

 In their final presidential debate before Election Day, President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden address the coronavirus pandemic and their..
CBS News

Trump insists a COVID-19 vaccine will be ready by the end of the year

 In the final presidential debate, President Trump was pressed on his comment that there would be a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year.
CBS News

Former Romney 2012 policy director on how Trump should approach debate

 President Trump and Joe Biden have their last chance to face one another and make their pitches to the American voters in the final presidential debate of the..
CBS News

Trump challenged about face mask use at rallies during "60 Minutes" interview

 In a preview of an upcoming "60 Minutes" interview this Sunday, President Trump was challenged by CBS News correspondent Lesley Stahl over his lack of..
CBS News

What ‘Wrong’ Did President Trump Do To Deserve Defeat? – OpEd

What ‘Wrong’ Did President Trump Do To Deserve Defeat? – OpEd With the US Presidential election to be finalized in the next few days and more than 29 million people are reported to have already voted, several pre-election...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Newsmax

Trump Posts ’60 Minutes’ Interview After Complaining Anchor Was Biased

 U.S. President Donald Trump has released an unedited interview with “60 Minutes” anchor Lesley Stahl before its scheduled Sunday broadcast after complaining...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Mashable

Donald Trump paid USD 1,88,561 in taxes to China: Report

 President Donald Trump spent a decade unsuccessfully pursuing projects in China, operating an office there during his first run for president and forging a...
Mid-Day Also reported by •FOXNews.com

