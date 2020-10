Access all areas: A teen, his Instamatic and the '67 grand final Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 21 hours ago )

The prospect of Richmond winning the flag on Saturday takes Marshall Toohey back to 1967, when Geelong and Richmond last met in a grand final. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Adam Blencowe RT @pasmithers: So, my mate is a beautiful writer and sends me stuff (via text msg, for goodness' sake), and I thought it was unfair that o… 34 minutes ago Mark AFL grand final 2020: A teen, his Instamatic and the 1967 premiership clash between Richmond and Geelong https://t.co/rqf4mMK1dd 16 hours ago