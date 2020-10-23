Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US authorities approve remdesivir, first drug to treat COVID-19 patients

DNA Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
It was recently given to President Donald Trump after he tested positive for COVID-19. He has since recovered.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: FDA approves remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in hospital

FDA approves remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in hospital 00:53

 The antiviral drug remdesivir is the first and only drug approved for COVID-19 treatment in the U.S.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval [Video]

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
Coronavirus: WHO says 'Remdesivir and HCQ are ineffective in treating Covid-19' | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: WHO says 'Remdesivir and HCQ are ineffective in treating Covid-19' | Oneindia News

As the world continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic with the race for a vaccine raging, treatment for Covid-19 has been large dependent on Remdesivir and HCQ that have been touted as the wonder..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published
Remdesivir Trial: Patients Started Recovering By Day 15 [Video]

Remdesivir Trial: Patients Started Recovering By Day 15

Patients on Remdesivir, a drug President Donald Trump was given for COVID-19, started recovering by day 15, according to a medical trial done in Chicago at Northwestern and the University of Illinois.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Gilead Sciences slams WHO after trial shows remdesivir not effective in avoiding COVID-19 death

 Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) said the Solidarity trial investigating its drug remdesivir in COVID-19 patients was not conducted properly. The study, led by...
Proactive Investors

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: antiviral remdesivir

 U.S. regulators on Thursday approved the first drug to treat COVID-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldThe Verge

US approves remdesivir to help coronavirus-infected patients

 The US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug to treat Covid-19, remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this