Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Imran Tahir understands Faf du Plessis' 'pain', states his love for Chennai Super Kings franchise

DNA Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Imran Tahir, who was the Purple Cap holder during IPL 2019, has not yet played a single game for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 and that has surprised many fans. However, during an interaction with R Ashwin in his Youtube show 'Hellooo Dubaiahh', he said the franchise and the fans give the players the utmost respect and love for...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

CSK's head coach Fleming praises RR's disciplined bowling [Video]

CSK's head coach Fleming praises RR's disciplined bowling

After facing seven-wicket defeat in the match against Rajasthan Royals, qualifying for playoffs has become difficult for the Chennai Super Kings. Batting first, CSK posted a total of 125/5 in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:04Published
'Lesser chance that we get through,' says Fleming after defeat against RR [Video]

'Lesser chance that we get through,' says Fleming after defeat against RR

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that there is lesser chance for CSK to qualify for the playoffs. CSK is now languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:15Published
'Plan was to get two points,' says Steve Smith after 7-wicket triumph over CSK [Video]

'Plan was to get two points,' says Steve Smith after 7-wicket triumph over CSK

After seven-wicket triumph over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rajasthan Royals skipper Steve Smith said that the main plan was to get the two points. With this win, Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals has..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published

Tweets about this