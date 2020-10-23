Imran Tahir understands Faf du Plessis' 'pain', states his love for Chennai Super Kings franchise
Friday, 23 October 2020 () Imran Tahir, who was the Purple Cap holder during IPL 2019, has not yet played a single game for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 and that has surprised many fans. However, during an interaction with R Ashwin in his Youtube show 'Hellooo Dubaiahh', he said the franchise and the fans give the players the utmost respect and love for...
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that there is lesser chance for CSK to qualify for the playoffs. CSK is now languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table..