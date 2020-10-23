Global  
 

Trump dials it back, Biden defends son Hunter: Takeaways from the final presidential debate

USATODAY.com Friday, 23 October 2020
After a first debate that descended into chaos, the final debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was less confrontational and more civilized.
Trump and Biden Set to Face Off in Final Presidential Debate of 2020

 United States President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are set to take the stage on Thursday night in the final presidential debate of 2020.

 The final debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has wrapped up.The Republican President and his Democratic rival went head to head for last time before..
 US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have met for the second and last time on a debate stage after a previously scheduled town hall..
 In a more restrained appearance, President Trump depicted Joseph R. Biden Jr. as an ineffectual Washington insider. Mr. Biden accused the president of..
 After the first US presidential debate was panned so widely that organisers introduced a mute button, today's second and final debate between President Donald..
Debate Rewind: Key Moments from Trump and Biden's Final Faceoff

Cheddar has cut through the fluff to bring you the highlights of Thursday night's final debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. From coronavirus to fracking, it's all..

Former Vice President Biden caught checking his watch during final presidential debate

Democratic candidate Joe Biden checks his watch during the final presidential debate with President Donald Trump.

Final Presidential debate before election

President Trump and Democratic nominee Biden faced off in the final presidential debate before the 2020 election.

 President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, meet on the debate stage for the second and final time Thursday night in Tennessee. The 90-minute...
 President Donald Trump enters the final presidential debate on Thursday in need of a major shakeup that will change the trajectory of...
 Fox News' *Chris Wallace* offered a bit of dry humor as he reacted to the final debate between President *Donald Trump* and Vice President *Joe Biden*.
