|
Trump dials it back, Biden defends son Hunter: Takeaways from the final presidential debate
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
After a first debate that descended into chaos, the final debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden was less confrontational and more civilized.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Donald Trump or Joe Biden: Who won the final presidential debate?The final debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden has wrapped up.The Republican President and his Democratic rival went head to head for last time before..
New Zealand Herald
US election: Debate takeaways - Donald Trump gets personal, Joe Biden hits on virusUS President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden have met for the second and last time on a debate stage after a previously scheduled town hall..
New Zealand Herald
In Calmer Debate, Biden and Trump Offer Sharply Different Visions for NationIn a more restrained appearance, President Trump depicted Joseph R. Biden Jr. as an ineffectual Washington insider. Mr. Biden accused the president of..
NYTimes.com
US election: Donald Trump, Joe Biden's final debate marked by clashes, but less chaosAfter the first US presidential debate was panned so widely that organisers introduced a mute button, today's second and final debate between President Donald..
New Zealand Herald
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this