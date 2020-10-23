Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump and Biden spar in final presidential debate

BBC News Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Their last time together on stage featured a much more subdued debate with real policy discussions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published
News video: Trump, Biden spar in final Presidential debate

Trump, Biden spar in final Presidential debate

 The final debate between President Trump and challenger Joe Biden offered a high-stakes opportunity for the candidates to deliver their closing arguments before a huge national audience.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump: 'I do love the environment' [Video]

Trump: 'I do love the environment'

U.S. President Donald Trump said at Thursday's final presidential debate that he won't sacrifice 'tens of millions of jobs' because of the Paris climate accord.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published
Trump claims Biden will 'destroy' oil industry [Video]

Trump claims Biden will 'destroy' oil industry

Former Vice President Joe Biden said his environmental plan would "transition from the oil industry" in favor of renewable energy sources, prompting President Donald Trump to go on the attack during a discussion on climate change at the final presidential debate on Thursday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

"Red & Blue": Breaking down the final Trump-Biden presidential debate

 President Trump and Joe Biden faced off Thursday night in Nashville. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion, CBS News..
CBS News

Trump's rally dance sparks viral TikTok challenge

 Mr. Trump has been dancing at the end of many rallies, but TikTok users are taking that "dad dance" and making it their own.
CBS News

'They are so well taken care of': Trump defends separating migrant children from parents

 Former Vice President Joe Biden promised citizenship for the nation's undocumented immigrants while President Donald Trump defended his own record.
 
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump, Biden have back-and-forth over racism

 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden clashed on race relations during Thursday's debate. Biden said Trump "pours fuel on every racist fire"..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19, race and the mute button take center stage at final presidential debate [Video]

COVID-19, race and the mute button take center stage at final presidential debate

The final presidential debate had a totally different feel than the first one. Issues took center stage, but the mute button was also put into play.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 02:16Published
5 takeaways from the final presidential debate [Video]

5 takeaways from the final presidential debate

President Donald Trump and Joe Biden met for the second and final time on Thursday’s debate before next month’s presidential election. For millions of voters, their decision has already been made..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:09Published
President Donald Trump And Former Vice President Joe Biden Participate In Final Presidential Debate [Video]

President Donald Trump And Former Vice President Joe Biden Participate In Final Presidential Debate

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd reviews how the candidates answered questions in the final debate before the November election.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:31Published

Related news from verified sources

Donald Trump Jr.'s Ex Aubrey O'Day Makes Shocking Claims About Trump Kids

 Aubrey O’Day is speaking out with some shocking claims about the Trump family. The 36-year-old Danity Kane singer was a contestant on Donald Trump‘s TV...
Just Jared Also reported by •FOXNews.com

Melania Trump Pulled Her Hand Out of Donald Trump's Grip After the Final Debate (Video)

 Many times throughout Donald Trump‘s presidency, we’ve seen videos of his wife Melania Trump pulling her hand away from him… and it has happened again. The...
Just Jared Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldUSATODAY.com

Turned Off By President Trump, Arizona Conservatives Vote For Biden

Turned Off By President Trump, Arizona Conservatives Vote For Biden Watch VideoGord Acra and Larry Kunh spent Monday morning strumming their banjos on the green of courthouse square in Prescott, Arizona, a Republican stronghold...
Newsy


Tweets about this

Abuelissss

Abuelis RT @djrothkopf: Very pleased to be part of @USAToday's Board of Contributors and this assessment of tonight's debate: Trump vs. Biden: USA… 4 minutes ago

shuvankr

Shuvankar Mukherjee RT @martyweilwapost: It was Mark Twain who said the difference of opinion that makes horse races. If that’s so, you’d think racing would be… 18 minutes ago

martyweilwapost

Martin Weil It was Mark Twain who said the difference of opinion that makes horse races. If that’s so, you’d think racing would… https://t.co/YS0T9u1vGg 24 minutes ago

InvisibleSee

Mimi Thee Mare @ReeInspired @hoodopulence @sjs856 Basically. But Trump called Biden out on the Super Predator stuff from the 90s.… https://t.co/f8AshSJj1S 28 minutes ago

djrothkopf

David Rothkopf Very pleased to be part of @USAToday's Board of Contributors and this assessment of tonight's debate: Trump vs. Bid… https://t.co/qSX3DdJfyw 33 minutes ago

Miyagi37

Gary Anderson USA TODAY: Conservatives voting Biden over Trump are patriots https://t.co/XIrKp4Fa2P 50 minutes ago

thequianafulton

Quiana Fulton RT @USATODAY: USA TODAY’s Editorial Board is endorsing Joe Biden for president, an extraordinary step for @usatodayopinion, which previousl… 1 hour ago

Shimha18

David Feld First Time In History USA TODAY Editorial Board is Endorsing a Presidential Candidate. Joe Biden... #VoteBiden: Tru… https://t.co/WJrKbwYd5a 2 hours ago