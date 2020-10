You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump, Biden Make Last Pitch To Voters At Final Presidential Debate



President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden made their final arguments to voters at their second and final presidential debate, squaring off in Nashville, Tennessee, with less than two.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 04:00 Published 1 hour ago Metro Detroit voters weigh in on the final presidential debate



President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden scrapped over how to tame the raging coronavirus in Thursday’s final 2020 debate, largely shelving the rancor that overshadowed their.. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 02:49 Published 2 hours ago Trump, Biden Have Tense Exchange Over Immigration And Healthcare



This was the second and final presidential debate. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:14 Published 2 hours ago

Tweets about this