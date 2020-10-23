|
UEFA Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur make great start, Arsenal and Leicester City also register wins
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur made a winning start to the UEFA Europa League with Carlos Vinicius scoring two goals in their win over LASK while it was a good day for England clubs in the tournament. Arsenal started their campaign well with a come-from-behind win against Rapid Vienna while Leicester City earned a comfortable win against...
