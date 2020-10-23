Global  
 

UEFA Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur make great start, Arsenal and Leicester City also register wins

DNA Friday, 23 October 2020
Tottenham Hotspur made a winning start to the UEFA Europa League with Carlos Vinicius scoring two goals in their win over LASK while it was a good day for England clubs in the tournament. Arsenal started their campaign well with a come-from-behind win against Rapid Vienna while Leicester City earned a comfortable win against...
News video: Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow

Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow 00:48

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has promised more to come from striker CarlosVinicius and even floated the prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane.The Brazilian was handed his debut in the Europa League Group J game againstLASK and made a good impact, creating two goals in a 3-0 win in north...

