UEFA Europa League: Tottenham Hotspur make great start, Arsenal and Leicester City also register wins

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rodgers delighted with Leicester start



Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers says to start in the Europa League with a 3-0 win at home to Zorya was a big boost for the club. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:53 Published 7 hours ago Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance



Pep Guardiola called Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Porto a "perfectperformance" after his side came from behind to open their Champions LeagueGroup C campaign with three points. City were made to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published 1 day ago Guardiola: A good start for us



Manchester City's Pep Guardiola gives his reaction to Manchester City's win against Porto in their Champions League opener. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:45 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this