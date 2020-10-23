Global  
 

Donald Trump Talked About Good Buddy Kim Jong Un, Who's A Thug: Joe Biden

WorldNews Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Donald Trump Talked About Good Buddy Kim Jong Un, Who's A Thug: Joe BidenDemocratic candidate Joe Biden on Thursday denounced President Donald Trump for befriending North Korea's "thug" leader, likening his diplomacy to working with Hitler. ......
Video Credit: USA Today News (International)
News video: Trump and Biden offer different solutions to reopening schools at final debate

Trump and Biden offer different solutions to reopening schools at final debate 01:00

 Pres. Trump and former Vice Pres. Biden discuss reopening schools and teachers' health amid the COVID-19 pandemic at the final presidential debate.

