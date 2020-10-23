WATCH LIVE: Trump, Biden faceoff in final presidential debate

Trump and Biden battle over taxes



During the final presidential debate Joe Biden demanded of Donald Trump:"Release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption." Mr Trumpresponded that he would like to release his returns "as soon as we can" butreiterated his excuse that he's under audit, a claim he's made since he firstran for president in 2016. The president is not actually barred from releasingthe documents while they're under audit.

