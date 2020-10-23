WATCH LIVE: Trump, Biden faceoff in final presidential debate

Global  
 

Friday, 23 October 2020
WATCH LIVE: Trump, Biden faceoff in final presidential debatePresident Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign. ......
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump, Biden Make Last Pitch To Voters At Final Presidential Debate

 President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden made their final arguments to voters at their second and final presidential debate, squaring off in Nashville, Tennessee, with less than two weeks until the election.

Highlights from Donald Trump and Joe Biden's final presidential debate [Video]

Highlights from Donald Trump and Joe Biden's final presidential debate

The second and final presidential debate between President Donald Trump andDemocratic challenger Joe Biden was a much more civil affair than last month’swidely-panned first debate. With a mute button in place this time around, thecandidates interrupted each other far less frequently, even as they clashed onissues ranging from the coronavirus to crime and global warming.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

Trump, Biden spar over virus, race in last debate

 President Donald Trump and Joe Biden clashed over handling of the coronavirus pandemic, race issues and taxes Thursday night in the final presidential debate,..
USATODAY.com
Trump and Biden battle over taxes [Video]

Trump and Biden battle over taxes

During the final presidential debate Joe Biden demanded of Donald Trump:"Release your tax returns or stop talking about corruption." Mr Trumpresponded that he would like to release his returns "as soon as we can" butreiterated his excuse that he's under audit, a claim he's made since he firstran for president in 2016. The president is not actually barred from releasingthe documents while they're under audit.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:22Published
US election: Key takeaways from the last Trump-Biden debate [Video]

US election: Key takeaways from the last Trump-Biden debate

The COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and race were among the topics Trump and Biden debated. They once more offered starkly different views.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 04:22Published

Donald Trump Talked About Good Buddy Kim Jong Un, Who's A Thug: Joe Biden

 Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Thursday denounced President Donald Trump for befriending North Korea's "thug" leader, likening his diplomacy to working with..
WorldNews

Joe Biden v Donald Trump: The final debate

 US President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have faced each other for the final time in the 2020 Presidential election campaign, sparring over..
SBS

Watch the full second debate between President Trump and Joe Biden

 At the final debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Joe Biden, the candidates were asked about a wide range of topics,..
CBS News

US Election: Fact check - Examining claims made by Donald Trump and Joe Biden in final presidential debate

 US President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden sparred in their final presidential debate, hoping to sway undecided voters in the November 3..
New Zealand Herald

Trump, Biden have back-and-forth over racism

 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden clashed on race relations during Thursday's debate. Biden said Trump "pours fuel on every racist fire"..
USATODAY.com

Final Presidential Debate of the 2020 Election [Video]

Final Presidential Debate of the 2020 Election

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 04:03Published
Final Presidential Debate: More Civil But Will Opinions Change? [Video]

Final Presidential Debate: More Civil But Will Opinions Change?

Pres. Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden faced off Thursday night and millions watched. Early reactions seemed to suggest little change in the presidential race. Team coverage. (10-22-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 09:40Published
Final US presidential debate - highlights [Video]

Final US presidential debate - highlights

Catch up on the highlights of the final US presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 07:25Published

Trump, Biden clash over Hunter Biden business questions at final presidential debate

 President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden clashed over alleged foreign financial entanglements in the final presidential debate on...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Deutsche WelleCBS NewsHaaretzKhaleej TimesDNABusiness Insider

At final presidential debate, Trump and Biden go after each other on COVID-19, taxes

 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden offered sharply different visions of how to handle the surging pandemic and fought over how much Trump...
Denver Post Also reported by •CBS NewsUSATODAY.comKhaleej Times

'He's a confused guy': Quieter Trump takes on well-drilled Biden

 The second and final presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden proved far more coherent and substantive than last month's chaotic clash.
The Age


