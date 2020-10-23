Global  
 

Who is Kristen Welker, moderator of the final presidential debate?

Who is Kristen Welker, moderator of the final presidential debate?Kristen Welker, a White House correspondent for NBC News, will moderate the final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on Thursday night. Welker, 44, is the youngest person to moderate a presidential or vice presidential debate during this election cycle by more than 20 years. Chris Wallace, anchor of Fox News Sunday, moderated the first...
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: Who is Kristen Welker, the moderator for the final presidential debate?

Who is Kristen Welker, the moderator for the final presidential debate? 00:48

 Kristen Welker is a co-anchor of NBC's "Weekend TODAY" and NBC News White House correspondent. She will moderate the final presidential debate.

Kristen Welker praised for 'masterclass' debate moderation, Chris Wallace is 'jealous'

 After Fox News' Chris Wallace failed to maintain order during the first presidential debate, NBC News' Kristen Welker earned solid marks Thursday.
Live updates: Final presidential debate between Trump and Biden

 Debate moderator Kristen Welker plans to bring up COVID-19, families, race, climate change, national security and leadership tonight.
