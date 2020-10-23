|
Wait is over: Listen to Ariana Grande's new single, 'Positions,' from anxiously awaited sixth album
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Ariana Grande's "Positions" is her first new music since chart-topping duet "Rain on Me" with Lady Gaga.
