Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Anti-lockdown protesters clash with police at Shrine of Remembrance

The Age Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Anti-lockdown protesters were surrounded by a ring of police as they attempted to march from the Shrine to the city as part of a 'Freedom Day' rally.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses

Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses 02:48

 Footage posted on social media shows several hundred people demonstrating, in defiance of a curfew imposed hours earlier by authorities.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Waving flags, they sang Nigeria’s anthem. Then they were shot at [Video]

Waving flags, they sang Nigeria’s anthem. Then they were shot at

Peaceful protesters say they will not give up their fight against police brutality and injustice, even after Lagos attack that shocked the nation.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:10Published
Thai police turn water cannon on defiant streets [Video]

Thai police turn water cannon on defiant streets

Thousands of protesters defied a ban on protests for a second day, which saw the most violent escalation in three months of anti-government demonstrations. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:26Published
Thai protesters rally in Bangkok defying state of emergency [Video]

Thai protesters rally in Bangkok defying state of emergency

Hundreds of protesters gather in the Thai capital calling for police to free arrested activists as they demand political reforms.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published

Related news from verified sources

Victoria records one new COVID case, no deaths

 Victoria has recorded just one new coronavirus case and no deaths as hundreds connected to Melbourne's northern suburbs outbreak remain in isolation and...
Sydney Morning Herald


Tweets about this