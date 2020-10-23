Anti-lockdown protesters clash with police at Shrine of Remembrance

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Waving flags, they sang Nigeria’s anthem. Then they were shot at



Peaceful protesters say they will not give up their fight against police brutality and injustice, even after Lagos attack that shocked the nation. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 03:10 Published 1 day ago Thai police turn water cannon on defiant streets



Thousands of protesters defied a ban on protests for a second day, which saw the most violent escalation in three months of anti-government demonstrations. Lucy Fielder reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26 Published 1 week ago Thai protesters rally in Bangkok defying state of emergency



Hundreds of protesters gather in the Thai capital calling for police to free arrested activists as they demand political reforms. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:53 Published 1 week ago

Related news from verified sources Victoria records one new COVID case, no deaths Victoria has recorded just one new coronavirus case and no deaths as hundreds connected to Melbourne's northern suburbs outbreak remain in isolation and...

Sydney Morning Herald 10 hours ago





Tweets about this