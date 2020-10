You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Many Worry About The Historic Masonville Mercantile As The Cameron Peak Fire Continues To Burn



As the Cameron Peak fire continues to burn many are worried about the historic Masonville Mercantile which has been a staple of the surrounding community for over 124 years. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 02:15 Published 3 days ago Historic California Wildfires Surpass 4 Million Acres; More Than Doubles Previous Record



In a year that has already brought apocalyptic skies and smothering smoke to the West Coast, California set a grim new record Sunday when officials announced that the historic wildfires of 2020 have.. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 00:35 Published 3 weeks ago 'It Burned So Hot And So Fast': Fire Destroys Historic Yucaipa Apple Farm



Flames ripped through several wooden buildings overnight in Oak Glen at the largest historic apple farm in Southern California, destroying the core of the cherished family attraction. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:14 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this