Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pope Francis says he supports gay civil unions. For many, it's 'exhilarating' but changes little.

USATODAY.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Pope Francis inspired many in his support for same-sex unions. But it changes nothing as gay marriage is still not recognized in the Catholic church.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Published
News video: Pope's endorsement of gay civil unions shows religious communities are changing, scholar says

Pope's endorsement of gay civil unions shows religious communities are changing, scholar says 02:57

 Pope Francis endorsed gay civil unions for the first time as pope while being interviewed for a feature-length documentary that made its premiere at the Rome Film Festival Wednesday.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pope Francis Pope Francis 266th pope of the Catholic Church

Mexico broadcaster: Pope's civil union quote not broadcast

 A Mexican television broadcaster confirmed Thursday that Pope Francis' bombshell comments endorsing same-sex civil unions were made during a May 2019 interview..
New Zealand Herald

AP Top Stories Oct. 21 P

 Here are the top stories for Wednesday, Oct 21st: Trump and Biden campaigns make October sprint; Justice Dept. announces Purdue Pharma settlement; Barrett visits..
USATODAY.com
Pope Francis's first public appearance with mask [Video]

Pope Francis's first public appearance with mask

Pope Francis wore a mask for the first time at a public function on Tuesday (October 20) when he attended a prayer service with other religious leaders to implore peace.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

Catholic Church Catholic Church Largest Christian church, led by the Pope

Vatican, China extend bishop agreement over US opposition

 VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican and China extended a controversial accord on bishop nominations Thursday over strong opposition from the White House and..
WorldNews
Dozens gather in Prague for outdoor Catholic mass amid COVID-19 restrictions [Video]

Dozens gather in Prague for outdoor Catholic mass amid COVID-19 restrictions

Dozens of people gathered in Prague's Old Town Square on Sunday for an outdoor Catholic mass, due to coronavirus rules limiting numbers allowed inside.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

7 of our top opinion columns this week: ICYMI

 From Amy Coney Barrett's large, Catholic family to Donald Trump's ban on diversity training, here are some of our top columns you may have missed.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Local LGBTQ community reacts to Pope Francis' announcement on civil unions [Video]

Local LGBTQ community reacts to Pope Francis' announcement on civil unions

In a surprising announcement Wednesday morning, Pope Francis said he supports same-sex unions. With October also considered LGBTQ History Month, 23ABC's Bayne Froney introduces one local group who says..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:29Published
Pope Francis supports LGBTQ civil unions [Video]

Pope Francis supports LGBTQ civil unions

Pope Francis announced he supports LGBTQ civil unions, a teaching that is unfamiliar to the Catholic Church. In Southwest Florida, the LGBTQ community was thrilled by the news. Reverend C.J. McGregor..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:08Published
LGBTQ community reacts to pope's message [Video]

LGBTQ community reacts to pope's message

The LGBTQ community reacts to Pope Francis' message of support for civil unions between same-sex couples.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:58Published

Tweets about this