COVID vaccine will be announced within weeks: Donald Trump

WorldNews Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
COVID vaccine will be announced within weeks: Donald TrumpUS President and Republican party's nominee Donald J Trump and Democratic Nominee...
US voters on Trump, Biden performances at debate

 Millions of Americans tuned in to the final presidential debate of 2020 between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, which supplied the..
USATODAY.com

How Biden and Trump compared in the final presidential debate

 The debate is over. Here's a breakdown of speaking times and interruptions.
USATODAY.com

Highlights from the final debate as Trump and Biden face off over key issues

 President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are back on the campaign trail today after clashing in last night's final debate. They faced off on key issues..
CBS News

John Daly after being President Donald Trump's guest at debate: 'He's like me and Jesus'

 Golfer John Daly was at the second and final presidential debate on Thursday and caught up with USA TODAY Sports during the after party.
USATODAY.com

Trump and Biden fight for Black male voters

 President Trump and Former Vice President Biden defended their records on race during Thursday night's debate.
CBS News

COVID spread worse than spring: French scientist [Video]

COVID spread worse than spring: French scientist

The COVID-19 virus is spreading more quickly than during its initial outbreak in the spring, French government scientific advisor Arnaud Fontanet said on Friday, in one of the starkest warnings yet about the scale of the disease's resurgence engulfing Europe. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:38Published
'You give vote, I'll give vaccine': Sena, Owaisi slam BJP's Bihar poll promise [Video]

'You give vote, I'll give vaccine': Sena, Owaisi slam BJP's Bihar poll promise

The Bharatiya Janata Party is facing criticism from its political opponents over a promise made in its election manifesto for Bihar. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said BJP's promise of free Covid vaccines for the people of the state if it wins in the upcoming polls a bid to divide the nation. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that as per India's Constitution, the life of the residents of all states are equal. Bihar votes on October 28, November 3 and 7. The results will be declared on November 10. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:59Published

England v Barbarians called off after players breach Covid rules

 England's match against the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday is called off after 12 players breached Covid rules.
BBC News

Russia insists COVID "under control" as bodies pile up in a hospital

 Record number of new cases in a single day, more daily deaths than in the spring, and dozens of bodies in a hospital hallway, but the Kremlin says it's "tense,..
CBS News

Some Black male voters say they feel disenfranchised by both political parties

 As the general election season comes to a close, Democrats and Republicans are fighting for the Black male vote. Black men are less likely to be liberal voters..
CBS News

How the final 2020 debate could impact last stretch of the presidential race

 President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden battled in the final debate of the 2020 campaign Thursday night. CBS News senior political analyst..
CBS News
Trump and Biden Face Off in Final Debate [Video]

Trump and Biden Face Off in Final Debate

President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met in Nashville for the debate, moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:48Published

Turned Off By President Trump, Arizona Conservatives Vote For Biden

Turned Off By President Trump, Arizona Conservatives Vote For Biden Watch VideoGord Acra and Larry Kunh spent Monday morning strumming their banjos on the green of courthouse square in Prescott, Arizona, a Republican stronghold...
Newsy Also reported by •CBS NewsCNA

'Dark winter' ahead: Joe Biden warns, slams Donald Trump's 'ineptitude' in tackling COVID-19 in final debate

 Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, currently leading in national and battleground polls, waded into a final, high stakes presidential debate in...
Mid-Day Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.com

Debate: Biden says he'd create 'Bidencare' if Supreme Court strikes down Affordable Care Act

 Former Vice President Joe Biden cast aside attacks from President Donald Trump over what health care could look like under a Democratic president.
USATODAY.com


