COVID vaccine will be announced within weeks: Donald Trump

'You give vote, I'll give vaccine': Sena, Owaisi slam BJP's Bihar poll promise



The Bharatiya Janata Party is facing criticism from its political opponents over a promise made in its election manifesto for Bihar. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said BJP's promise of free Covid vaccines for the people of the state if it wins in the upcoming polls a bid to divide the nation. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that as per India's Constitution, the life of the residents of all states are equal. Bihar votes on October 28, November 3 and 7. The results will be declared on November 10. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:59 Published now