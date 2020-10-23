|
COVID vaccine will be announced within weeks: Donald Trump
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
US President and Republican party's nominee Donald J Trump and Democratic Nominee...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US voters on Trump, Biden performances at debateMillions of Americans tuned in to the final presidential debate of 2020 between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, which supplied the..
USATODAY.com
How Biden and Trump compared in the final presidential debateThe debate is over. Here's a breakdown of speaking times and interruptions.
USATODAY.com
Highlights from the final debate as Trump and Biden face off over key issuesPresident Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are back on the campaign trail today after clashing in last night's final debate. They faced off on key issues..
CBS News
John Daly after being President Donald Trump's guest at debate: 'He's like me and Jesus'Golfer John Daly was at the second and final presidential debate on Thursday and caught up with USA TODAY Sports during the after party.
USATODAY.com
Trump and Biden fight for Black male votersPresident Trump and Former Vice President Biden defended their records on race during Thursday night's debate.
CBS News
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
COVID spread worse than spring: French scientist
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38Published
'You give vote, I'll give vaccine': Sena, Owaisi slam BJP's Bihar poll promise
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:59Published
England v Barbarians called off after players breach Covid rulesEngland's match against the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday is called off after 12 players breached Covid rules.
BBC News
Russia insists COVID "under control" as bodies pile up in a hospitalRecord number of new cases in a single day, more daily deaths than in the spring, and dozens of bodies in a hospital hallway, but the Kremlin says it's "tense,..
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Some Black male voters say they feel disenfranchised by both political partiesAs the general election season comes to a close, Democrats and Republicans are fighting for the Black male vote. Black men are less likely to be liberal voters..
CBS News
How the final 2020 debate could impact last stretch of the presidential racePresident Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden battled in the final debate of the 2020 campaign Thursday night. CBS News senior political analyst..
CBS News
Trump and Biden Face Off in Final Debate
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:48Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this