Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Debate fact check: Where Trump, Biden claims land on COVID-19, fracking, race, more

USATODAY.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
The last debate before election day included some falsehoods and half-truths from both candidates. Here's what's true and outright false.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: FACT CHECK: Examining claims from last Trump-Biden debate

FACT CHECK: Examining claims from last Trump-Biden debate 02:30

 FACT CHECK: Examining claims from last Trump-Biden debate

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US voters on Trump, Biden performances at debate

 Millions of Americans tuned in to the final presidential debate of 2020 between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, which supplied the..
USATODAY.com

How Biden and Trump compared in the final presidential debate

 The debate is over. Here's a breakdown of speaking times and interruptions.
USATODAY.com

Highlights from the final debate as Trump and Biden face off over key issues

 President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden are back on the campaign trail today after clashing in last night's final debate. They faced off on key issues..
CBS News

John Daly after being President Donald Trump's guest at debate: 'He's like me and Jesus'

 Golfer John Daly was at the second and final presidential debate on Thursday and caught up with USA TODAY Sports during the after party.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Even if Joe Biden misspoke about 'Proud Boys,' social media embraces 'poor boys'

 Joe Biden's unintentional blunder ignited a small social media frenzy — and a lot of sandwich humor — from both sides.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Trump Biden Debate Much More Traditional Than The First [Video]

Trump Biden Debate Much More Traditional Than The First

It was a more traditional debate between President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden last night. After a chaotic first debate, this time, each candidate had his mic cut off for the first two..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:41Published
#USPolls2020: Trump-Biden lock horns in the final debate, some key highlights | Oneindia News [Video]

#USPolls2020: Trump-Biden lock horns in the final debate, some key highlights | Oneindia News

As US President Donald Trump and Democrat presidential Candidate Joe Biden locked horns in the second presidential debate, the mute button or atleast the presence of it kind of worked out as the two..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published
Highlights from Donald Trump and Joe Biden's final presidential debate [Video]

Highlights from Donald Trump and Joe Biden's final presidential debate

The second and final presidential debate between President Donald Trump andDemocratic challenger Joe Biden was a much more civil affair than last month’swidely-panned first debate. With a mute button..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump, Biden have back-and-forth over racism

 President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden clashed on race relations during Thursday's debate. Biden said Trump "pours fuel on every racist fire"...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBelfast TelegraphCBS News

The final Trump, Biden presidential debate: What to know

 The presidential debate on Thursday will give voters their final opportunity to compare President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden side-by-side during an...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsBelfast Telegraph

Why are Israeli, US Jews divided between Trump, Biden? – analysis

Why are Israeli, US Jews divided between Trump, Biden? – analysis Israelis are from Venus, US Jews are from Mars when it comes to the Trump-Biden race.
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •CBS News

Tweets about this