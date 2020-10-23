Former Australia great David Pocock retires from all rugby Friday, 23 October 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

– Former Australia flanker and captain David Pocock has retired from all rugby and will now concentrate on campaigning for conservation causes and work on rugby development programmes. Pocock stepped down from international rugby following last year’s SYDNEY – Former Australia flanker and captain David Pocock has retired from all rugby and will now concentrate on campaigning for conservation causes and work on rugby development programmes. Pocock stepped down from international rugby following last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan after 83 caps, but stayed in the country to play for Panasonic Wild Knights in the Top League . “While it was a tough decision, it... 👓 View full article

