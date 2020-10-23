Global  
 

Former Australia great David Pocock retires from all rugby

WorldNews Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Former Australia great David Pocock retires from all rugbySYDNEY – Former Australia flanker and captain David Pocock has retired from all rugby and will now concentrate on campaigning for conservation causes and work on rugby development programmes. Pocock stepped down from international rugby following last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan after 83 caps, but stayed in the country to play for Panasonic Wild Knights in the Top League. “While it was a tough decision, it...
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Robinson: Sport can really make a difference

Robinson: Sport can really make a difference 08:23

 Jason Robinson joins us to celebrate the great careers of black players in rugby league and discuss how sport can bring us together. #BlackHistoryMonth

