Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seven bodies found in fertilizer shipment from Serbia to Paraguay

WorldNews Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Seven bodies found in fertilizer shipment from Serbia to ParaguayThe badly decomposed bodies of seven people who may have been stowaways were found on Friday inside a shipment of fertilizer that left Serbia three months ago, Paraguayan authorities said. The container left Serbia on July 21 and arrived earlier this week via Argentina at a river...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Serbia Serbia Country in the Balkans

I regret U.S. Open and Roland Garros failures, says Djokovic [Video]

I regret U.S. Open and Roland Garros failures, says Djokovic

SHOWS: BELGRADE, SERBIA (OCTOBER 22, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1. NOVAK DJOKOVIC APPROACHING MEDIA TO SPEAK 2. SHADOW OF DJOKOVIC ON THE GROUND 3. (SOUNDBITE) (Serbian) NOVAK DJOKOVIC, SAYING: "

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:52Published

USA Wrestling to skip world championships in Serbia due to coronavirus concerns

 USA Wrestling president said that the executive committee reviewed data regarding COVID-19 and solicited athlete input before deciding not to compete.
USATODAY.com
Montenegro protesters decry opposition's use of Serbian symbols [Video]

Montenegro protesters decry opposition's use of Serbian symbols

Thousands rally in Montenegro after pro-Serb and pro-Russian parties declared victory in parliamentary elections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published
Kosovo-Serbia talks resume in Brussels after stateside economic agreement [Video]

Kosovo-Serbia talks resume in Brussels after stateside economic agreement

Balkan analyst Đorđe Bojović says the Washington talks were more about Trump securing a foreign policy win ahead of November's presidential election than securing a settlement between Kosovo and Serbia.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 04:02Published

Paraguay Paraguay Landlocked country in central South America

Cocaine worth $500m found hidden in charcoal shipment

 Police in Paraguay discovered the record haul of the drug in a container destined for Israel.
BBC News

Argentina Argentina country in South America

Argentina's nurses demand better working conditions as pandemic rages on [Video]

Argentina's nurses demand better working conditions as pandemic rages on

.Hundreds of nurses march through the streets of Buenos Aires towards the local government headquarters to ask for recognition, better salaries and improved working conditions.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Duolingo’s bilingual true crime podcast will entertain you while you learn Spanish

 Language learning app Duolingo is debuting what it says is the world’s first bilingual true crime podcast designed for people learning Spanish. El Gran Robo..
The Verge
British and Irish Lions to play on home turf 2021 [Video]

British and Irish Lions to play on home turf 2021

It is official, the British and Irish Lions will play in a curtain-raiser Testmatch against Japan in Scotland's own Murrayfield stadium next summer, on June26. It will be the first time the Lions have played at home since drawing25-25 with Argentina in Cardiff 15 years ago. The Lions have never previouslyplayed in Scotland, so it is sure to be an exciting moment for fans. Managingdirector Ben Calveley hopes supporters will be able to be present given thecurrent restrictions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Argentina is removed from a world registry of Covid-19 cases

 The study center specialized in statistics Our World in Data, dependent on the Oxford University, decided this Tuesday to eliminate Argentina from its databases..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Argentina postpone Rugby Championship warm-up match

 Argentina have had to postpone their Rugby Championship warm-up against a New South Wales Waratahs XV as several players are nursing injuries and their focus...
The Age Also reported by •Newsy

Latin American bishops express solidarity with Chile after church burnings

 CNA Staff, Oct 22, 2020 / 08:01 pm (CNA).- Following recent attacks on three churches in Chile, the bishops of Paraguay, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, and Argentina...
CNA

Virus hits beach resort, as pandemic surges in Argentina

 MAR DEL PLATA, Argentina (AP) — Hundreds of Argentine flags dotted the sand of a beach at the Mar del Plata resort, a poignant memorial to the victims of the...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •euronewsDaily Star

Tweets about this