Seven bodies found in fertilizer shipment from Serbia to Paraguay

British and Irish Lions to play on home turf 2021



It is official, the British and Irish Lions will play in a curtain-raiser Testmatch against Japan in Scotland's own Murrayfield stadium next summer, on June26. It will be the first time the Lions have played at home since drawing25-25 with Argentina in Cardiff 15 years ago. The Lions have never previouslyplayed in Scotland, so it is sure to be an exciting moment for fans. Managingdirector Ben Calveley hopes supporters will be able to be present given thecurrent restrictions.

