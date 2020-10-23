Global  
 

Tesla is recalling 30,000 Model S and X cars in China over suspension problems

WorldNews Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Tesla is recalling 30,000 Model S and X cars in China over suspension problemsJohannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images Tesla is recalling around 30,000 Model S and X vehicles in China, the country's State Administration for Market Regulation said Friday. Tesla issued the recall because of two different suspension defects, but some vehicles may have both, regulators said. The recall impacts...
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Tesla Recalls 30,000 Cars

Tesla Recalls 30,000 Cars 00:33

 Tesla’s issues with faulty production and inconsistent quality extend outside the U.S. market: As first reported by Bloomberg, the automaker is set to recall close to 30,000 of its imported Model S and Model X cars from China, citing problems surrounding the vehicle’s suspension systems. Per a...

