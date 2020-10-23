Global  
 

US man jailed for supplying guns used in San Bernardino shootings

BBC News Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Enrique Marquez was found guilty of buying guns for a couple who carried out the 2015 San Bernardino attack.
San Bernardino, California

Man Who Supplied Rifles in San Bernardino Attack Is Sentenced to 20 Years

 Federal prosecutors said Enrique Marquez Jr., 28, provided the weapons that were used by a friend and his wife to kill 14 people at a social services center on..
NYTimes.com
Related news from verified sources

BBC News Also reported by •NYTimes.com

