US man jailed for supplying guns used in San Bernardino shootings

Nathan Solis RT @CourthouseNews: Nearly five years after the San Bernardino terror attack, a California man who supplied the rifles used to kill 14 peop… 3 seconds ago James Igoe Man Who Supplied Rifles in San Bernardino Attack Is Sentenced to 20 Years https://t.co/cdYxTLVtVE via @instapaper 4 minutes ago Courthouse News Nearly five years after the San Bernardino terror attack, a California man who supplied the rifles used to kill 14… https://t.co/JhViNy61lq 14 minutes ago PsyberspaceSuperstar RT @KPBSnews: The man who bought two rifles that terrorists used to kill 14 people in a 2015 attack in San Bernardino has been sentenced to… 16 minutes ago KPBS News The man who bought two rifles that terrorists used to kill 14 people in a 2015 attack in San Bernardino has been se… https://t.co/1MYV6lCZHg 26 minutes ago Gerard Nerren "Man Who Supplied Rifles in San Bernardino Attack Is Sentenced to 20 Years" by Michael Levenson via NYT https://t.co/ZaAClPfnM7 44 minutes ago Courtesy Flush RT @CourtesyFlush9: San Bernardino Terrorist Attack-- The man who bought two rifles that terrorists used to kill 14 people in the 2015 terr… 1 hour ago Bob Hope "Man Who Supplied Rifles in San Bernardino Attack Is Sentenced to 20 Years" by Michael Levenson via NYT https://t.co/LoXQbTOfAE 1 hour ago