US man jailed for supplying guns used in San Bernardino shootings

More than 200 evacuated in California wildfiresMore than 200 people were airlifted to safety overnight after a fast-moving wildfire cut off the only road out of the Mammoth Pool Reservoir, a popular recreational site in California's Sierra National Forest. Gloria Tso reports.
San Bernardino Road Rage Incident Leaves Father Of 5-Month-Old Girl Brain Dead
The family of a man shot in the head in an apparent road rage incident spoke out Monday in hopes that someone would come forward with information about the person responsible.
San Bernardino Police Release Video Of Fatal June Shooting Of Man Who Had Fake Gun
The San Bernardino Police Department Friday released body camera video of a deadly police shooting.
San Bernardino Deputies Shoot, Kill Person Suspected Of Stabbing Man At Rancho Cucamonga Home
Authorities were investigating Tuesday after deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department shot and killed a person who was suspected of stabbing a man at a Rancho Cucamonga home.
Nathan Solis RT @CourthouseNews: Nearly five years after the San Bernardino terror attack, a California man who supplied the rifles used to kill 14 peop… 3 seconds ago
James Igoe Man Who Supplied Rifles in San Bernardino Attack Is Sentenced to 20 Years https://t.co/cdYxTLVtVE via @instapaper 4 minutes ago
Courthouse News Nearly five years after the San Bernardino terror attack, a California man who supplied the rifles used to kill 14… https://t.co/JhViNy61lq 14 minutes ago
PsyberspaceSuperstar RT @KPBSnews: The man who bought two rifles that terrorists used to kill 14 people in a 2015 attack in San Bernardino has been sentenced to… 16 minutes ago
KPBS News The man who bought two rifles that terrorists used to kill 14 people in a 2015 attack in San Bernardino has been se… https://t.co/1MYV6lCZHg 26 minutes ago
Gerard Nerren "Man Who Supplied Rifles in San Bernardino Attack Is Sentenced to 20 Years" by Michael Levenson via NYT https://t.co/ZaAClPfnM7 44 minutes ago
Courtesy Flush RT @CourtesyFlush9: San Bernardino Terrorist Attack-- The man who bought two rifles that terrorists used to kill 14 people in the 2015 terr… 1 hour ago
Bob Hope "Man Who Supplied Rifles in San Bernardino Attack Is Sentenced to 20 Years" by Michael Levenson via NYT https://t.co/LoXQbTOfAE 1 hour ago