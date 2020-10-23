Global  
 

Antonio Brown agrees to one-year deal with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per report

USATODAY.com Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Antonio Brown is reuniting with Tom Brady, as the four-time All-Pro reached a one-year deal with the Buccaneers, according to ESPN.
