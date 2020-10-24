Are Chennai Super Kings still in IPL 2020 playoff race after Mumbai Indians humiliation?
Saturday, 24 October 2020 () Chennai Super Kings suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians and it was their first-ever defeat by this margin in the history of the Indian Premier League. With just three games to go, their playoff chances have evaporated even mathematically but it will require a spectacular implosion from the remaining four teams...
Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming said that there is lesser chance for CSK to qualify for the playoffs. CSK is now languishing at the bottom of the Indian Premier League (IPL) points table..