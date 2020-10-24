Global  
 

Are Chennai Super Kings still in IPL 2020 playoff race after Mumbai Indians humiliation?

DNA Saturday, 24 October 2020
Chennai Super Kings suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to Mumbai Indians and it was their first-ever defeat by this margin in the history of the Indian Premier League. With just three games to go, their playoff chances have evaporated even mathematically but it will require a spectacular implosion from the remaining four teams...
