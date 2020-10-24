India TV RT @IndiaTVSports: #ElClasico #Barcelona #RealMadrid Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have had a sloppy start to their season and will look… 15 seconds ago

Mazi Udo RT @goal: 🔵🔴 Barcelona victories: 96 ⚪️ Real Madrid victories: 96 Who will be first to reach 100 wins in El Clasico? 👑 https://t.co/kYvjqu… 16 seconds ago

IndiaTVSports #ElClasico #Barcelona #RealMadrid Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have had a sloppy start to their season and will… https://t.co/P49UMJ1ck7 30 seconds ago

Sportstar Barcelona and Real Madrid are tied on 9⃣6⃣ wins each in the #ElClasico. Here's a look at how previous encounters h… https://t.co/mNsKiUtQfz 2 minutes ago

LIL CLAUDIO 🌹 RT @BarcaUniversal: 📊 — Barcelona's average squad age in the Clásico is 25.2, while Real Madrid's average is 27.2. 5 minutes ago

salekeen ahmed RT @barcacentre: The Real Madrid squad has arrived in Barcelona for tomorrow's Clásico. [cope] 10 minutes ago

Rintu Das RT @dna: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico: Live streaming, BAR v RM Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch on TV . . . #BARvRM… 25 minutes ago