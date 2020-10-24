Global  
 

Barcelona vs Real Madrid, El Clasico: Live streaming, BAR v RM Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch on TV

DNA Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
FCB vs RM Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Barcelona vs Real Madrid City Dream11 Team Player List, FCB Dream11 Team Player List, RM Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips La Liga, Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head to Head
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Koeman expects Madrid to be strong in El Clasico showdown

Koeman expects Madrid to be strong in El Clasico showdown 02:54

 Dutchman takes charge of Barcelona in Spain's biggest footballing derby for the first time

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, UCL: Live streaming, teams, RM v SHA Dream11, time in India & where to watch on TV

 RM vs SHA Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk Dream11 Team Player List, RM Dream11 Team...
DNA


