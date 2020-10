Miami Bound for Melbourne Cup after Gold win for O'Brien, Kah Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

A Melbourne Cup tilt beckons for VRC Oaks winner Miami Bound after the Danny O'Brien-trained mare relished the soft Moonee Valley track in the MV Gold Cup. 👓 View full article

