Covid-19: Poland President Duda tests positive for virus

EJ Espresso: Delhi Covid cases hit 4,000 even as India sees a decline



Delhi reported 4,086 fresh cases on Friday, its highest spike in 35 days. Except on October 19, the capital has been reporting over 3,000 cases daily for the last 10 days, sparking concerns of a second wave as the festive season sets in. The numbers are worrying especially when national Covid figures have shown a remarkable decline.

