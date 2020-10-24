Election day arrives in B.C., as flood of advance and mail-in votes wait to be counted

When the polls close on Election Day and no more voting is allowed, the election judge at each polling place has poll workers seal all the ballot boxes.
The boxes are sent to a central vote-counting facility. This is usually a government office, such as a city hall or county courthouse.
There,...
With the coronavirus pandemic having a big impact on how votes are cast in the2020 US election, we take a look at what will be different this time around asAmericans cast their ballots for Donald Trump..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:47Published