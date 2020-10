You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Centre notifies new laws allowing any Indian citizen to buy land in J&K, Ladakh|Oneindia News



The Centre has paved the way for people from outside Jammu and Kashmir to buy land in the union territory by amending several laws, over a year after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A of the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:08 Published 14 hours ago Americans 65+ are using THIS for the first time



As the pandemic has upended our everyday lives, it's also prompted many of us to try new ways of doing things. That applies to America's seniors as well, who have been making strides in using.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 15 hours ago Chileans celebrate on streets after voting for new constitution



Chileans celebrate on the streets after they voted overwhelmingly in a landmark referendum on Sunday to replace their dictator-era constitution, long seen as underpinning the nation's glaring economic.. Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:50 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this