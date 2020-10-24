Global  
 

There are 10 days until Election Day. Here's what you need to know

Saturday, 24 October 2020
Early voting begins Oct. 24, for registered voters in New York. For prospective voters in Massachusetts, today is the last day to register to vote.
What's An Absentee Ballot?

 On Election Day, America will select a new President. A significant portion of Americans will vote by absentee ballot. What is an absentee ballot? The absentee ballot looks like the regular ballot. It's a form that allows you to vote, even if you're out of the state or country. Every state has...

U.S. sees record surge in coronavirus cases

 There are new signs that the nation's months-long battle against the coronavirus is moving in a dangerous direction. On Friday, there were more than 83,000..
New York City billboards featuring Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner draw a threatening letter.

 A lawyer for Ms. Trump and Mr. Kushner, her husband, called the ads defamatory and demanded their removal.
Movie theaters in New York state reopen with restrictions

 Movie theaters in most of New York state, except for New York City, reopened Friday with coronavirus-related restrictions. Ray Barker, the program director of..
Coronavirus updates: 'Witch City' announces stricter Halloween guidelines; San Quentin ordered to cut prison population; Spain tops 1M cases

 Salem, Massachusetts, announces strict Halloween rules. San Quentin ordered to cut prison population. Obama digs in on Trump. Latest COVID news.
Watch live: Mass. governor on precautions in Salem before Halloween

 Salem typically attracts half a million visitors during October but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city is asking visitors without plans to not visit.
Massachusetts governor talks vaccine distribution plan

 Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday that the state is developing a plan to distribute a COVID-19 ​vaccine once one or more become available...
Early Voting Begins In New York

Saturday kicks off nine straight days of early voting in New York. It’s the first time in history that New Yorkers can vote early in a presidential election. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Traders in Wales worried as lockdown begins

Landlord Neil Davies tells Sky News that this 17-day lockdown will cost him £16k but he fears there could still be another one.

Beverly Hills To Shut Down Rodeo Drive On Election Day

In the hopes of avoiding a repeat of the looting and vandalism which occurred over the summer, the city of Beverly Hills is planning to shut down its famous Rodeo Drive on Election Day.

 Early voting begins Oct. 24, for registered voters in New York. For prospective voters in Massachusetts, today is the last day to register to vote.
Republican Massachusetts governor will not support Trump's reelection effort

 Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker isn't backing President Donald Trump's reelection bid, his communications director Lizzy...
Great white shark devours seal, turns water bloody off Massachusetts beach

 This was a bloody reminder just because summer is over that sharks are still lurking in the waters off Massachusetts.
