Pakistani quadcopter shot down by Indian Army at Keran Sector along LoC

Unsung Warrior #DevFestIndia RT @ANI: Indian Army troops shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter around 8 am today along Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashm… 3 minutes ago

aakash RT @EconomicTimes: Indian Army troops shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter around 8 am today along Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu… 3 minutes ago

aakash RT @SouleFacts: Indian Army troops shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter around 8 am today along Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu an… 3 minutes ago

छात्रपति शिवजी महाराणा प्रताप का हिन्दूराष्ट्र RT @TheWolfpackIN: Alert Indian Army troops shot down a Pak army quadcopter along LoC in Kashmir around 8 am today. It is reportedly a Paki… 5 minutes ago

प्रवीण प्रभात RT @RahulSinhaTV: Indian Army shot down a Pakistan Army quadcopter along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran https://t.co/Wg3a… 5 minutes ago

Jadav Rajbanshi RT @indrajeetmaximo: Photo of the Pakistan Amry quadcopter shot down by Indian Army around 8 AM this morning in the Keran Sector of Jammu a… 17 minutes ago

Indarjeet Patra Photo of the Pakistan Amry quadcopter shot down by Indian Army around 8 AM this morning in the Keran Sector of Jamm… https://t.co/LQqNsbOsUT 17 minutes ago