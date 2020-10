IPL 2020: Sandeep Sharma becomes fourth fastest seamer to 100 IPL wickets Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) did an excellent job to restrict Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) to just 126 runs after David Warner opted to bowl fist in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this