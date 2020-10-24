Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

France reacts after Erdogan questions Macron's mental health

WorldNews Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
France reacts after Erdogan questions Macron's mental healthPARIS — France recalled its ambassador to Turkey for consultations after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said President Emmanuel Macron needed mental health treatment and made other comments that the French government described as unacceptably rude. Erdogan questioned his French counterpart's mental condition while criticizing Macron’s attitude...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic

Virus to stay 'at least until next summer' - Macron

 The French president's comments come as daily cases in several European countries reach new highs.
BBC News
Samuel Paty murder: French opinion divided over government response to Islamic terrorism [Video]

Samuel Paty murder: French opinion divided over government response to Islamic terrorism

In the wake of the brutal beheading of Samuel Paty, French President Emmanuel Macron has promised a further crackdown on extremism. Some critics say the government's measures to handle the situation are disproportionate and dangerous. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:45Published

Armenian, French Presidents discuss Karabakh in Paris

 PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and French Presidents Armen Sarkissian and Emmanuel Macron met at the Elysee Palace on Thursday, October 23 to discuss the situation..
WorldNews
France teacher killing: President Macron leads memorial in Paris [Video]

France teacher killing: President Macron leads memorial in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron hails murdered teacher as a 'quiet hero' for defending country's secular values.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 01:56Published

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan President of Turkey (2014-present)

Erdogan confirms Russian S-400 tests despite US objections

 ISTANBUL — Turkey's president on Friday confirmed the country tested its Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, despite objections from the United States...
WorldNews

Turkey Caught Greece, EU, Germany Off Guard with Energy Hunt

 The move by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to again send an energy research vessel and warships off the Greek island of Kastellorizo, caught the Greek..
WorldNews

Erdogan has close links with terrorist organisations, including ISIS: Swedish Nordic Monitor

 STOCKHOLM: was revealed by the Swedish Nordic Monitor website on Turkey's close association with , Daesh (ISIS) in particular, in order to fulfil its own..
WorldNews
Why Erdogan's flexing muscle in Karabakh [Video]

Why Erdogan's flexing muscle in Karabakh

President Tayyip Erdogan has thrown Turkey's weight behind Azerbaijan in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He sees it as a chance to change the status quo, and boost Turkey's global standing, analysts say. Lucy Fielder reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published

Paris Paris Capital of France

Trump: 'I do love the environment' [Video]

Trump: 'I do love the environment'

U.S. President Donald Trump said at Thursday's final presidential debate that he won't sacrifice 'tens of millions of jobs' because of the Paris climate accord.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

France extends COVID-19 curfew to cover 46 million people

 PARIS: France on Thursday extended the anti-Covid curfew in place in nine cities to large parts of the country, taking to 46 million the number of people forced..
WorldNews

Essex lorry deaths: Migrant 'paid £13k for 'VIP' smuggling trip'

 The parents of a Vietnamese man paid £13,000 for a "VIP" smuggling trip to Britain along a route where 39 migrants died, a court has heard. Prosecutors allege..
WorldNews

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe

Man Crashes Porsche Taycan Turbo While Conducting Speed Test

 Divert your eyes, Porsche lovers -- this crash during a speed test of the new electric model is gonna hurt. A man in Turkey got behind the wheel this month of a..
TMZ.com

U.S. suspends citizen, visa services in Turkey over reports of potential attacks

 "The U.S. Mission in Turkey has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against U.S. citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul,..
CBS News

AP Top Stories October 20 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday October 20th: DOJ sues Google on antitrust concerns; Turkish troops withdraw from Syria; Pope Francis conducts mass in mask; Israel..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Mayor De Blasio Announces Plan To Support Young Students Dealing With Mental Health Problems [Video]

Mayor De Blasio Announces Plan To Support Young Students Dealing With Mental Health Problems

The mayor said 350 schools in 27 neighborhoods hit hard by the pandemic will receive support from mental health professionals.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:46Published
‘My cats have done wonders for my mental health in lockdown’ [Video]

‘My cats have done wonders for my mental health in lockdown’

A wheelchair user who lives on her own has praised the effect her cats have onher mental health, saying she does not know how she would have made it throughlockdown without them. Fuchsia Carter, from..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
How Companies can Improve Mental Health Working From Home [Video]

How Companies can Improve Mental Health Working From Home

In 2020 we have seen a huge increase in working from home. With more screen time and less breaks, it can be difficult to maintain good mental health for employees. Here’s how companies are adapting,..

Credit: Treepple     Duration: 00:51Published

Tweets about this