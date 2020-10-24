|
France reacts after Erdogan questions Macron's mental health
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
PARIS — France recalled its ambassador to Turkey for consultations after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said President Emmanuel Macron needed mental health treatment and made other comments that the French government described as unacceptably rude. Erdogan questioned his French counterpart's mental condition while criticizing Macron’s attitude...
