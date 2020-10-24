Global  
 

Egypt begins month-and-a-half parliamentary election process

WorldNews Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Egypt begins month-and-a-half parliamentary election processCairo, Oct 24 (efe-epa)- Egypt began the two-phase, one-and-a-half month process of parliamentary elections on Saturday with the vast majority of the candidates allied to President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. A total of 63 million people are called to cast...
