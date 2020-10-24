|
Egypt begins month-and-a-half parliamentary election process
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Cairo, Oct 24 (efe-epa)- Egypt began the two-phase, one-and-a-half month process of parliamentary elections on Saturday with the vast majority of the candidates allied to President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. A total of 63 million people are called to cast...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Egypt Country spanning Northern Africa and Western Asia
Afghan Security Forces Announce Killing of 'Al-Qaeda Key Member' Abu Muhsin al-MasriAl-Qaeda leader Abu Muhsin al-Masri, also known as Husam Abd-al-Ra'uf and originally from Egypt, was wanted by the FBI for conspiracy to aid foreign terrorist..
WorldNews
Trump says Egypt may 'blow up' Ethiopia dam
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:42Published
Ethiopia River Nile dam: PM condemns 'aggressions' after Trump commentIts PM condemns "aggressions" after Donald Trump says Egypt might destroy a controversial Nile dam.
BBC News
Giza pyramids get electric buses and restaurant
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:44Published
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Sixth President of Egypt
US legislators call on Egypt’s el-Sisi to release prisoners
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:13Published
Anti-gov't protests in Egypt's Giza amid tight security presence
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:59Published
Cairo Capital of Egypt
Head of Sudan’s largest party slams Trump and Israel dealCAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s former Prime Minister Sadiq al-Mahdi on Saturday slammed an announcement by President Donald Trump that Sudan would start normalizing..
WorldNews
Trump says Sudan to be removed from terrorism listCairo: President Donald Trump on Monday said Sudan will be removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism if it follows through on its pledge to pay..
WorldNews
Egypt grandpa becomes world's oldest soccer proIntroducing the world's oldest pro soccer player Location: Cairo, Egypt Ezzeldin Bahader was awarded the...
WorldNews
Highway plan around pyramids alarms Egyptologists
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this