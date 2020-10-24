Global  
 

Bolivia confirms Arce presidential election win

WorldNews Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Bolivia confirms Arce presidential election winBolivia’s electoral tribunal on Friday published official results from last weekend’s presidential election, confirming leftist Luis Arce’s landslide victory. In this file picture taken on January 20, 2020 Bolivian presidential candidate for the Movement for Socialism (MAS) party, Luis Arce, speaks during a press conference in Buenos Aires.(Photo by Ronaldo SCHEMIDT / AFP) With all ballots now counted, Arce...
Luis Arce Bolivian politician and president-elect of Bolivia

Luis Arce promises to ‘rebuild’ Bolivia after huge election win [Video]

Luis Arce promises to ‘rebuild’ Bolivia after huge election win

The result, which was a vindication to Evo Morales’s MAS party, also gave majorities in both houses of Congress.

Luis Arce presumed winner of Bolivia presidential election [Video]

Luis Arce presumed winner of Bolivia presidential election

Rival concedes as Evo Morales’s party celebrates big comeback that could further polarise the nation.

Bolivia's socialists claim victory in presidential election [Video]

Bolivia's socialists claim victory in presidential election

Bolivia's socialist candidate Luis Arce looks set to win the country's presidential election without the need for a run-off, an unofficial count indicated on Monday, putting the leftwing party of Evo Morales on the brink of a return to power. Colette Luke has the latest.

Bolivia Landlocked country in South America

Bolivian ex-president Morales leaves Argentina on flight to Venezuela

 BUENOS AIRES: Bolivia's left Argentina for late Friday in an official Venezuelan aircraft, the official Argentine news agency Telam said. Morales, who has been..
WorldNews
Bolivia election: Morales says will return to Bolivia sooner or later [Video]

Bolivia election: Morales says will return to Bolivia sooner or later

Bolivia election: Exiled leader's party retakes power after military takeover

 Bolivia appears to be shifting sharply away from the conservative policies of the US-backed interim government that took power last year after left-wing..
New Zealand Herald

Movement for Socialism (Bolivia)


Buenos Aires Capital and largest city of Argentina

