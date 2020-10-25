Global  
 

France recalls Turkey envoy after Erdogan says Macron needs 'mental check'

BBC News Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
France recalls its ambassador after President Erdogan suggests French leader needs "mental check".
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan President of Turkey (2014-present)

France reacts after Erdogan questions Macron's mental health

 PARIS — France recalled its ambassador to Turkey for consultations after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said President Emmanuel Macron needed mental..
WorldNews

Erdogan confirms Russian S-400 tests despite US objections

 ISTANBUL — Turkey's president on Friday confirmed the country tested its Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, despite objections from the United States...
WorldNews

Turkey Caught Greece, EU, Germany Off Guard with Energy Hunt

 The move by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to again send an energy research vessel and warships off the Greek island of Kastellorizo, caught the Greek..
WorldNews

Erdogan has close links with terrorist organisations, including ISIS: Swedish Nordic Monitor

 STOCKHOLM: was revealed by the Swedish Nordic Monitor website on Turkey's close association with , Daesh (ISIS) in particular, in order to fulfil its own..
WorldNews

Turkey Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe

Man Crashes Porsche Taycan Turbo While Conducting Speed Test

 Divert your eyes, Porsche lovers -- this crash during a speed test of the new electric model is gonna hurt. A man in Turkey got behind the wheel this month of a..
TMZ.com

U.S. suspends citizen, visa services in Turkey over reports of potential attacks

 "The U.S. Mission in Turkey has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against U.S. citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul,..
CBS News

Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic

Virus to stay 'at least until next summer' - Macron

 The French president's comments come as daily cases in several European countries reach new highs.
BBC News
Samuel Paty murder: French opinion divided over government response to Islamic terrorism [Video]

Samuel Paty murder: French opinion divided over government response to Islamic terrorism

In the wake of the brutal beheading of Samuel Paty, French President Emmanuel Macron has promised a further crackdown on extremism. Some critics say the government's measures to handle the situation are disproportionate and dangerous. View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:45Published

Armenian, French Presidents discuss Karabakh in Paris

 PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and French Presidents Armen Sarkissian and Emmanuel Macron met at the Elysee Palace on Thursday, October 23 to discuss the situation..
WorldNews

