France recalls Turkey envoy after Erdogan says Macron needs 'mental check'
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
France recalls its ambassador after President Erdogan suggests French leader needs "mental check".
France reacts after Erdogan questions Macron's mental healthPARIS — France recalled its ambassador to Turkey for consultations after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said President Emmanuel Macron needed mental..
Erdogan confirms Russian S-400 tests despite US objectionsISTANBUL — Turkey's president on Friday confirmed the country tested its Russian-made S-400 missile defense system, despite objections from the United States...
Turkey Caught Greece, EU, Germany Off Guard with Energy HuntThe move by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to again send an energy research vessel and warships off the Greek island of Kastellorizo, caught the Greek..
Erdogan has close links with terrorist organisations, including ISIS: Swedish Nordic MonitorSTOCKHOLM: was revealed by the Swedish Nordic Monitor website on Turkey's close association with , Daesh (ISIS) in particular, in order to fulfil its own..
Man Crashes Porsche Taycan Turbo While Conducting Speed TestDivert your eyes, Porsche lovers -- this crash during a speed test of the new electric model is gonna hurt. A man in Turkey got behind the wheel this month of a..
U.S. suspends citizen, visa services in Turkey over reports of potential attacks"The U.S. Mission in Turkey has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against U.S. citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul,..
Virus to stay 'at least until next summer' - MacronThe French president's comments come as daily cases in several European countries reach new highs.
Samuel Paty murder: French opinion divided over government response to Islamic terrorism
Armenian, French Presidents discuss Karabakh in ParisPanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and French Presidents Armen Sarkissian and Emmanuel Macron met at the Elysee Palace on Thursday, October 23 to discuss the situation..
