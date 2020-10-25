Global  
 

Watch: Hilary Duff, husband Matthew Koma expecting second child together

DNA Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma had tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2019 are parents to a 2-year-old daughter and eight-year-old son.
Hilary expecting a child; PeeCee congratulates

 American actor-singer Hilary Duff and her musician husband Matthew Koma are expecting their second child together, the couple announced on Saturday (local time).
Hilary Duff Is Pregnant: Read Through Her Most Relatable Quotes About Motherhood

 It's a party of five! Hilary Duff announced the special news that she's pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Matthew Koma. She and the musician...
