Lee Kun-Hee, Samsung Electronics chairman, dies at 78
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Lee Kun-hee, the ailing Samsung Electronics chairman who transformed the small TV maker into a global giant of consumer electronics, has died.
Lee Kun-hee 2nd Chairman of the Samsung Group
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-Hee diesSamsung says Lee Kun-Hee, the ailing chairman of Samsung Electronics, has died.A Samsung statement says Lee died on Sunday with his family members, including his..
New Zealand Herald
Samsung Electronics South Korean multinational electronics company
Samsung profits likely at two-year high
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
