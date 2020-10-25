Global  
 

Lee Kun-Hee, Samsung Electronics chairman, dies at 78

USATODAY.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Lee Kun-hee, the ailing Samsung Electronics chairman who transformed the small TV maker into a global giant of consumer electronics, has died.
Samsung chairman Lee Kun-Hee dies

 Samsung says Lee Kun-Hee, the ailing chairman of Samsung Electronics, has died.A Samsung statement says Lee died on Sunday with his family members, including his..
New Zealand Herald

Samsung profits likely at two-year high [Video]

Samsung profits likely at two-year high

Samsung Electronics' third-quarter profit likely jumped 58% to its highest in two years, beating estimates from analysts who pinned the rise on smartphone sales recovery and a rush order of chips from Huawei. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:15Published

