No regrets for Focus on Football leader amid Richmond dynasty Sunday, 25 October 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

As Richmond celebrates the club's 13th premiership and third in four years, the man who led the Focus on Football board challenge four years ago insists he has no regrets and claims the Tigers' modern-day success stemmed from the upheaval at the time. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this